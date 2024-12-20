Dallas

Winnetka Elementary PTO makes holidays bright for students

Every student at Winnetka Elementary School in Dallas went home with a holiday gift.

By Noelle Walker

The last day of school before the holiday break was surprisingly busy at Winnetka Elementary School in Dallas. Each class came to the auditorium for an assembly that put smiles on their faces.

"I don't think they expected all of this," Winnetka Elementary Parent Teacher Organization President Josefina Murillo said.

"They're very excited," PTO member Sara Diaz said as she handed out gifts. "They didn't expect the Elf and Santa to be here."

"Santa, Santa, Santa," students cheered, some jumping for joy. "Because I was gonna take a picture with Santa," 2nd grader Sophia Ordaz said.

The Winnetka Elementary PTO got donations and organized the event that gave every student, about 700, a gift.

"I remember when I was little, and a gift with a little bow means a lot," Murillo said. "We have a lot of low-income families so we wanted to give back to the scholars, even if it's a little something. It can be all that they get this Christmas, so we wanted to make a difference."

"You just don't know what a child is going through," Diaz said. "So it's just a little something to brighten their spirits, just to get them in the mood. That, to me, is very exciting!"

While it was clearly exciting to get gifts, some of the students expressed what they think Christmas is about.

"About having fun with my family," Ordaz said. "Giving presents to my cousins, and brothers, and my dad and mom," 2nd grader Brandon Lopez said.

This was the second year the Winnetka Elementary PTO gave gifts to all the students.

