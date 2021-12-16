Wife of Officer Killed in Crash Continues to Recover at Hospital

The wife of a police officer has regained consciousness after being injured in the same crash that killed her husband.

Det. Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes died last month when a suspected intoxicated driver ran a red light at an intersection in Lake Worth and struck the officer in his personal vehicle while he was off duty.

His wife Priscilla and two sons were also in the car with Det. Cervantes at the time.

Priscilla recently regained consciousness and has now been moved from ICU into a regular hospital room.

Officials with the Euless Police Department released a statement saying "She continues to regain strength in many areas, as she was even able to drink some liquids on her own. As of this morning, Priscilla was able to communicate verbally with family by her side. Though she has a very long road to recovery, her doctors are very pleased with her progress as she continues to make strides in her healing process."

The couples two boys are currently resting at home with family and the department says they have kept a positive attitude considering what they have been through.

Funeral arrangements for Det. Cervantes are still pending, as Priscilla continues to recover.