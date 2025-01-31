Wichita pays tribute to lives lost in deadly D.C. plane crash

Outside City Hall in downtown Wichita, Kansas roses and a teddy bear were laid in remembrance of the lives lost in the plane crash in Washington D.C.

They were placed here after a prayer vigil inside earlier Thursday where faith leaders shared words of encouragement to the community.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“Restore the peace of our first city and community and help us to comfort each other with the assurances of our faith,” Wichita Diocese Bishop Carl Kemme prayed.

“Our arms are extended in unlimited compassion, care, and love because we are one Wichita,” Greater Wichita Ministerial League acting president Pastor Pamela Hughes-Mason said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

That deadly flight left Wichita Dwight Eisenhower National Airport Wednesday afternoon heading to D.C.

The city just hosted a U.S. Figure Skating Championship.

Sadly, more than a dozen athletes, family and skating community members were on board.

The airport has set up a memorial table with flowers and notepads. Passengers and employees can leave messages and prayers as everyone tries to cope with their loss.

“I often do that flight to D.C. and I know that flight crew and I’m still waiting to hear back from some friends I knew were flying out east,” Alissa Martini said after she laid flowers at the table. “I know they're busy with American Airlines. Trying to call last night, and it was, like, terrifying, and it's really ominous, like, today, and, like, which talk, like, it's heavy.”