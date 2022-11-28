DallasNews.com

Why Dallas Considers Ban on Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment

City officials are developing plans to make it illegal to use gasoline-powered lawn mowers, leaf blowers, trimmers and other landscaping tools by 2027 or 2030

By Everton Bailey Jr. - The Dallas Morning News

Using gasoline-powered lawn mowers, leaf blowers and other landscaping equipment could soon be illegal in Dallas.

Citing health, noise and environmental concerns, Dallas officials are developing plans to phase out the use of gas-powered tools for city departments, contractors, businesses and residents by 2027 or 2030. The ban would mandate use of alternative devices, like ones powered by electricity.

The city is hiring a consultant group to help flesh out a transition plan and evaluate its impact on the public. Dallas officials, for example, don’t know how feasible it is for the average resident to switch to non-gasoline equipment or how many lawn care and landscaping businesses operate in the city.

