White Settlement officers rescue unconscious man from burning car after crash

White Settlement police officers rescued a man from a burning car after a crash early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, officers responded to a major car crash in the 1700 block of S. Cherry Lane involving a passenger car that struck a pole. The caller reported that as a result of the crash, the engine compartment of the vehicle caught fire.

Upon arrival, officers determined that there were two occupants inside the vehicle. The driver was able to exit the vehicle safely, however, the front male passenger was unconscious. Officers quickly pulled the man from the burning car until medical personnel could arrive to treat the victim.

“As you can see from the video, had it not been for the quick and decisive actions by police, this crash could have had a very different outcome,” said Chief of Police Christopher Cook.

Police say both the driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital for treatment but are expected to survive.

According to the department, they have not ruled out the possibility that speed could have been a factor resulting in the driver losing control. Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling northbound on S. Cherry Lane when the vehicle drove over the outside curb and struck a utility pole.

The 9-1-1 audio, dash camera footage, and body-worn camera footage were released in a Youtube post.