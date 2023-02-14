Whipping Winds Disrupt North Texans Valentine's Day Plans

Strong winds Tuesday put a damper on some Valentine’s Day plans.

At Addison Airport, love was not in the air. Fifty-mile-per-hour winds and stronger grounded small planes including romantic Valentine’s Day flight tours.

Pilot Davis Snell with Starlight Flights had to disappoint several couples and reschedule their flights for a later time.

“We have to put safety and people’s comfort above making a buck and with this type of wind we’re going nowhere today,” Snell said.

At a roadside stand in Dallas, owners scrambled to protect their bouquet. Winds nearly toppled the tent meant to protect their products.

Outside a Party City in Irving, customers found themselves in a blustery battle with balloons. The whipping winds made loading the balloons into cars difficult. Some customers watched as their newly purchased balloons flew away.

One mom hoping to surprise her daughter with 20 balloons for the holiday called it a workout.

“That’s about 15 calories and I’m out of breath,” said Darion Brown. “That was very hard.”