Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in North Texas

Cinco de Mayo, an annual celebration of Mexican history, falls on a Thursday this year. The May 5 festivities commemorate the Mexican Army's victory at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, and eateries across the Dallas-Fort Worth area are celebrating the holiday with live music, free drinks, and meal deals for dine-in or take out.

Here is a list of Cinco de Mayo events and specials from eateries across North Texas.

JAXON Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden

This beer garden in the AT&T Discovery District in Dallas is hosting a fiesta from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 5. The event will feature live music and entertainment as well as festive cocktails. Musical acts will include a mariachi band, folklórico dancers, a Tex-Mex punk rock band, and a DJ.

Joe Leo

This East Dallas Mexican restaurant is hosting an event celebrating both Cinco de Mayo and its one-year anniversary. The event will feature will offer music from a mariachi band, $20 beer buckets, a DJ performance, face painting, and a happy hour tequila tasting.

La Mina

This restaurant in The Village is throwing a neighborhood fiesta on Thursday. The event will feature $25 margarita pitchers and $5 cocktails. A mariachi band will play from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and a DJ will perform from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is free, but you can also reserve a table in advance for $25 per person. Reservations come with a pitcher of margaritas on the rocks, an order of chicken or cheese enchiladas, and an order of flautas de papas.

Legacy Food Hall

On Thursday, this Plano eatery is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a Selena tribute, a live donkey, and margarita happy hour. Dishes like birria tacos and caramel-stuffed churros will be served at the event. Legacy Food Hall is serving $5 house margaritas during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The donkey will be available for complimentary photos from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bidi Bidi Banda, a Selena tribute musician, will perform in the Box Garden from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mexican Sugar

This Mexican restaurant with locations in Las Colinas and Plano is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with food and drink stations set up at both of locations. The celebration will include live music and drink specials, including from the "Battle of Pueblo cocktail" that comes with a Cinco de Mayo t-shirt!

Mi Dia from Scratch

This Mexican eatery with locations in Grapevine, Plano, and Flower Mound is offering discounted margaritas during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all three locations for Cinco de Mayo.

Primo’s MX Kitchen

All of the Primo’s MX Kitchen locations across North Texas will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Thursday with $4.99 margaritas all day long and mariachi music at night. The restaurant's Downtown Dallas location in The Statler is serving a $25 Tex-Mex buffet followed by a margarita bar in the hotel’s Garden Court, where they'll have a separate margarita bar.

The Rustic

This outdoor venue in Uptown Dallas is hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The event will feature mariachi music, $20 beer buckets, and more. Reservations can be made online.

Sueño Modern Mex-Tex

This Richardson Mex-Tex joint is hosting a featuring a DJ and mariachis on Thursday. The event will also include an al pastor taco stand and a new cocktail called “Dame Uno De Pastor."

Taqueria La Ventana

This Downtown Dallas taqueria is hosting Chihuahua races on Cinco de Mayo starting at 5 p.m. Each contestant will receive a $20 gift card, and the winner gets a $100 gift card. Email marketing@localfavorite.com to sign up.

Te Deseo

This Mexican restaurant in the Harwood District is celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Thursday with a three-course lunch available from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The festivities will also include drink specials like $25 shots of Don Julio 1942 and $10 margaritas, a live mariachi band performing from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and a taco station featuring five tacos for $15. Elote lollipops are also available for $5 each.

Texas Live!

Texas Live! in Arlington is celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Rangers Republic with drink specials all day long. A "Fiesta de Mayo" package with three draft beers or three house margaritas is available for purchase along with $1 tacos and half-priced cocktails all day. A mariachi band will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Trinity Groves

Across the Trinity Groves property, a variety of restaurants are celebrating Cinco de Mayo with music and specials. Holy Crust is hosting a tequila tasting, Beto & Son will feature a folklórico performance, ArtPark will have a DJ and photo opportunities, and Saint Rocco will have a DJ and drinks on the rooftop.

Uno Mas

This Tex-Mex joint in Downtown Dallas is hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The event will include a mariachi band, salsa dancing, face painting, a DJ, and a piñata giveaway.

Vidorra

This Mexican restaurant with locations in Deep Ellum and Addison is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a live mariachi band from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at both locations. The festivities will also include with $4 beers, $5 wine, $6 Vidorritas, or a $30 large-size Vidorraritas from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Vidorra is also giving away free items throughout the evening.

Whiskey Hatchet

This Deep Ellum cocktail bar is hosting celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Thursday with drink and ax-throwing specials. Offerings include $5 Dos Equis, margaritas, and tequila shots. Attendees can also book ax-throwing for $25 all day. Reservations can be made online.