Rain Moves Through North Texas on Valentine’s Day

Heavy rain soaked North Texas through mid-morning as a strong storm system unleashed heavy rains across much of the state Tuesday.

Afternoon showers will likely redevelop but should be much lighter. By evening, the rain will be completely done or in the form of light drizzle. Overall, it will be a wet and chilly Valentine's Day.

As of 10:30 a.m., Oncor reported power outages affecting more than 1,700 customers, with about 1,500 being in Denton County.

Drivers in DFW, Austin, Houston and other parts of Texas faced a slow morning commute Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for dozens of counties as the storm system tracked eastward across the state.

Some of the most severe weather service warnings were issued for the Houston metro area. At least one small tornado was reported in Rosenberg, southwest of Houston. By 9 a.m., more than 2 million people living in Houston's south and southwest area were under a Tornado Warning.

More than three inches of rain fell in some areas west of Austin, and rain was mixing with snow in the Texas Panhandle, resulting in slick roads and delays in school openings.

VALENTINE'S DAY: Cloudy and chilly with a 100 percent chance of rain. High: 48. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

: Drizzle possible early, then clearing skies. Low: 39. Wind: NW 5-12 mph. WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. Low: 39. High: 58. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

