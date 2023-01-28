From New York to Atlanta and Boston to L.A., protesters marched through the streets, remaining overwhelmingly peaceful while demanding action after yet another black man, Tyre Nichols, died at the hands of police.

Similarly in Dallas, a small group gathered downtown at Belo Garden Park Saturday.

"It's really important for communities to come together," said Sam Tariq.

At the rally, organized by the Dallas chapter of the National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, speakers echoed some of the sentiments shared by those who crowded outside of Dallas Police headquarters Friday night.

People there said the video of Tyre Nichols being kicked, punched and clubbed by Memphis police is a reminder of the reform needed, not just for one department but law enforcement as a whole.

"For me, it broke my heart that they would do that. As much as we face as Black people in America to have five Black police officers do a Black man like that who was running because he was scared, it hurts. It hurts,” said Antong Lucky.

Around the nation on Saturday, heads of law enforcement agencies and politicians reacted to the video in which the 29-year-old can be heard crying out for his mom.

"To make it even more egregious, beat by five black cops. Did you think because you were black we wouldn't say nothing?" said Reverend Al Sharpton at a press conference.

On Twitter, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama called the beating "vicious" and "unjustified," calling Nichols's death "the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets."

The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets. pic.twitter.com/ITmrNNJhiT — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 28, 2023

An additional demonstration is planned for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in front of the Dallas Police Department Headquarters.