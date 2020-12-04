Weatherford Police Investigate Two Deaths Linked to Counterfeit Prescription Medication

The Weatherford Police Department is investigating two recent deaths that are believed to be linked to counterfeit Percoset or other counterfeit prescription medication.

According to Weatherford police, individuals should make sure the prescription medications they are taking or have in their homes are from a legitimate pharmacy and are prescribed by their physicians.

Parents should make sure to monitor their child's prescriptions and ensure that they are only taking medication prescribed to them by their family physician, Weatherford police said.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity should Parker County Crime Stoppers or the Weatherford Police Department.