Weather Blamed in Chain Reaction Crash Damaging 14 Vehicles Along LBJ in Garland

Fourteen vehicles were involved in separate crashes that caused a section of LBJ Freeway to close in Garland for a couple of hours Wednesday afternoon. Garland police say.

Garland police responded to calls regarding the crashes on westbound LBJ Freeway between Kingsley Road and Jupiter Road just before 12:30 p.m.

Due to poor visibility in the rain and speed, according to investigators, several vehicles came to a complete stop, causing a chain-reaction crash.

One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The highway reopened at about 2 p.m.