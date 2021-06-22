Waxahachie Woman Suspected of Credit Card Theft: Police

A Waxahachie woman is suspected of stealing credit cards in two separate incidents in June, Waxahachie police said in a press release Tuesday.

The first suspected theft occurred June 1 in a Best Buy. According to police, who said the incident was captured on video, the woman entered the store, talked to staff and then stole credit cards from a purse when staff walked away.

The second incident occurred June 16 in a shopping mall in the 1700 block of North Highway 77, police said. After talking to staff, the woman also stole credit cards from a purse when the staff left.

Police did not say whether the second suspected theft was observed on video.

The woman was seen driving a white Kia 4-door car with a paper license plate, police said, who described her as approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Anyone with information Waxahachie Police's detective James Taylor at 469-309-4400.