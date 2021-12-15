Waterwheels Coming to Fort Worth to Clean Up Trinity River

An odd-looking device will soon take up residence in the Trinity River near Downtown Fort Worth.
The Tarrant Regional Water District and other community partners are investing in two solar-powered waterwheels.
The giant wheel-based machines are placed in flowing waterways and will collect and remove floatable pollution.
It's been said that the waterwheels look like a cross between an old grain mill and a covered wagon.
The wheel will lift trash out of the river and deposit it into a detachable dumpster.
Each waterwheel is expected to have an upfront cost of $600,000. But once installed, they only have an annual maintenance cost of $50,000, which includes the cost to dispose of the trash collected.
On Tuesday night, the Fort Worth City Council agreed to accept the various private donations to support the design, installation and maintenance of the waterwheels.