Fort Worth

Waterwheels Coming to Fort Worth to Clean Up Trinity River

By Matt Jackson

The Tarrant Regional Water District and other community partners are investing in two solar-powered waterwheels to help clean up the Trinity River.

An odd-looking device will soon take up residence in the Trinity River near Downtown Fort Worth.

The Tarrant Regional Water District and other community partners are investing in two solar-powered waterwheels.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The giant wheel-based machines are placed in flowing waterways and will collect and remove floatable pollution.

It's been said that the waterwheels look like a cross between an old grain mill and a covered wagon.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Richardson ISD 2 hours ago

Richardson Elementary Shifts to Virtual Learning Due to Increased COVID-19 Cases

Dallas 2 hours ago

Owner of Leashed Dog Injured in Loose Dog Attack Speaks Out

The wheel will lift trash out of the river and deposit it into a detachable dumpster.

Each waterwheel is expected to have an upfront cost of $600,000. But once installed, they only have an annual maintenance cost of $50,000, which includes the cost to dispose of the trash collected.

On Tuesday night, the Fort Worth City Council agreed to accept the various private donations to support the design, installation and maintenance of the waterwheels.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us