State environmental officials are launching an investigation at White Rock Lake in Dallas just days after 1.5 million gallons of raw sewage from the city of Plano spilled into a creek that feeds into the lake.

According to a statement by Plano city officials, the spill began on Thursday afternoon, March 14. There was a pump and motor failure at the Water District facility, which flooded the station and shut down mechanical equipment. Sewage then overflowed from three manholes on West Plano Parkway.

That sewage rushed into nearby White Rock Creek, which feeds into White Rock Lake in Dallas.

The city of Plano estimated the flow at 500 gallons per minute. The sewage flowed for 38 hours before it could be stopped.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality – which is responsible for overseeing such incidents – is investigating the spill.

In a statement to the DMN, Plano spokesperson Steve Stoler said city tests performed Monday showed creek water returned to normal and that from the city’s end, no additional monitoring or cleanup is needed. Officials in neither Plano nor Dallas have reported evidence of damage to aquatic life.

However, as a result of the recent sewage spill into White Rock Creek, Dallas Park and Recreation officials are suspending water-related activities at White Rock Lake Park.

“To protect public health, park officials advise residents and park visitors not to fish or enter the water because of elevated bacterial levels found in the creek and lake waters. In addition, recreational boaters and rowing and yacht clubs will discontinue their activities and water operations,” the city said in a statement.

While swimming is banned at White Rock Lake, boating is a regular pastime. Local boating clubs have stopped operations on the lake for the time being.

Dallas Park and Recreation said it will work closely with Dallas Water Utilities to actively monitor the water conditions and treatments.

The Park Department will announce online when water-related activities can resume.