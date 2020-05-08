WATCH: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz Expected to Get His Hair Cut at Dallas’ Salon a la Mode Friday

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) will be getting a haircut in Dallas Friday morning at Salon a la Mode, the salon owned by Shelley Luther who was jailed on a contempt of court charge this week leading to an outcry from supports which included the state's Republican leadership.

Live video of the senator's appearance will appear in the player above.

Luther was booked into jail on Tuesday following a hearing in which District Court Judge Eric Moyé found her in criminal and civil contempt of court for refusing to close her salon, even after receiving a temporary restraining order from the city of Dallas and after refusing to apologize for repeatedly flouting a state order to remain closed.

Moyé sentenced Luther to seven days behind bars with a fine of $1,000 per day -- $500 per day for the contempt charge and $500 per day for each day her business was open.

Even though Luther was jailed on a contempt charge for violating a TRO and not for violating the governor's executive order, Abbott modified his executive order Thursday morning removing the penalty of jail time for violators.

Cruz joined Gov. Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in objecting to Luther being fined and jailed on the contempt charge.

Patrick even offered to pay the $7,000 fine imposed by District Judge Eric Moyé even though donations to Luther made on a crowdfunding website swelled $500,000 before being turned off. It's not clear what she plans to do with the money.

The criticism directed toward the judge did little to change his mind about Luther being held in contempt and it wasn't until the Texas Supreme Court intervened Thursday that Luther was released from the Dallas County Jail.

Cruz, who was wearing a facial covering, walked in to Salon a la Mode Friday morning saying it'd been about three months since he'd had his hair cut.

On Wednesday, Cruz said on Twitter "7 days in jail for cutting hair?? This is NUTS. And government officials don’t get to order citizens to apologize to them for daring to earn a living."