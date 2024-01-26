‘Watch Out World!': Newest Collin County high school cheer team soars to new heights

A North Texas cheer squad simply working to come together in their first year as a team has soared to new heights.

Booming Prosper with its sought-after schools opened Walnut Grove High School in the Fall of 2023 and quickly went viral.

“This school caught so much buzz at the beginning when it opened just because of the state-of-the-art facilities and all the bells and whistles we have, but I think the bigger thing is the people inside this building is what makes it that much more special,” Walnut Grove’s Head Cheer Coach Destine Grobe with a smile.

The Wildcats’ new cheer squad was composed of former Prosper and Rockhill High School students, turning former rivals into teammates.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“We really wanted to create a new standard and a new way of doing things,” said Grobe.

And with the motto: 'One family, one heart, one legacy' as their reminder, her team accomplished what typically takes years to achieve, in just five months.

Grobe had set just one goal before her young team with one senior: Make it to the coveted NCA High School Nationals and place in the top 5.

“I have never been more proud of a performance or a group of girls, they left it all out on the mat,” said Grobe.

“There was a lot of screaming and crying. I think I fell to my knees at one point.”

The squad won their large advanced crowd-leading division and captured Grand National Champions, out-scoring every other team in every other advanced division in the country including teams from New York to Hawaii.

“Which is number one, unheard of for a brand new school,” she said. “Most teams it takes years and years and years to achieve this and we did it in five months.”

Grobe credits their elite stunts and tumbling.

There was also that ‘one-and-a-half’ they struggled with for months, but one of the girls insisted.

“And they hit it beautifully both days Saturday and Sunday and that’s a testament to them, to their will and their perseverance,” said Grobe.

Coach is sure skills of perseverance, teamwork and the ability to adapt to changes under pressure will follow her girls, all 68, into the classroom and their future.

She also says the teens are very active in their community, volunteering and working with elementary school students and have traveled around the state and Arkansas to cheer on the newly formed football team.

One thing’s for sure, the Walnut Grove Wildcats of Prosper are just getting started.

“I don’t know where we go from here to be honest, but I know they’re not done,” said Grobe. “I know they still have a story to write and I know they still have more to add to the legacy that they’re ready to give so who knows. But watch out world, because we’re not going anywhere!”

NBC 5 obtained photographs and videos of the team and competition from Destine Grobe, Wendy Russell, Kelly Tokarczyk, as well as Prosper ISD and the Walnut Grove Cheer Facebook public pages.