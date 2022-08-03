WATCH LIVE: Trial of Former Most-Wanted Fugitive Accused of Killing His Teen Daughters Enters Second Day

What to Know

The capital murder trial of Yaser Abdel Said, a 65-year-old cab driver from Lewisville accused of murdering his two teenage daughters in a purported "honor killing," began Tuesday in Dallas.

The girls' bodies were found in their father's taxi cab outside the Omni hotel in Irving, both of them had been shot multiple times. Before she died, Sarah called 911 and told the operator, "Help, my dad shot me! I'm dying, I'm dying!"

Said disappeared and had not been seen for 12 years until his arrest in Justin by the FBI in August 2020.

Said entered a not guilty plea Tuesday and faces an automatic life sentence if convicted.

During opening statements on Tuesday, prosecutor Lauren Black said Said was "obsessed with possession and control."

About a week before the two teens were killed, they fled with their mother from their home in Lewisville to Oklahoma to get away from their father, Black said.

The sisters had become "very scared for their lives," and the decision to leave was made after Said "put a gun to Amina's head and threatened to kill her," the prosecutor said.

According to Black, in another act of "control" and "manipulation" by Said, he told his wife and daughters that he had changed, and he convinced them to return home.

The evening the sisters were shot, their father wanted to take just the two of them to a restaurant, Black said.

In a letter written to the judge overseeing the case, Said said he was not happy with his kids' "dating activity" but denied killing his daughters.

Defense attorney Joseph Patton said in his opening statement that the evidence would not support a conviction, that police were too quick to focus on Said, who was born in Egypt, and suggested that anti-Muslim sentiment played into that focus.

More than 58 people are expected to be called to testify, including the girls' mother as well as local and federal investigators and experts on Muslim culture.

The judge is also allowing prosecutors to tell jurors about allegations that Said sexually abused his own daughters, who later recanted.

Yaser Said, who had been sought on a capital murder warrant since the slayings, was placed on the FBI's most-wanted list. In August 2020 Said was arrested in Justin and two relatives were arrested in Euless. The relatives were identified by the Dallas FBI as Said's brother Yassein and his son Islam.

Both men were charged with harboring a known fugitive and are now serving time in federal prison.

