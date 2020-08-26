Yaser Said, Taxi Driver Accused of Killing His Teen Daughters in 2008, Caught in North Texas

Yaser Abdel Said, a Lewisville cab driver wanted in connection with brutal slayings of his two teenage daughters, is in custody in North Texas after 12 years on the run.

According to the FBI, Said, who was considered armed and dangerous and known to carry a weapon while driving his cab, was apprehended Wednesday in Justin without incident by agents from the FBI's Dallas Field Office.

The FBI said Said is currently in federal custody and will soon be transferred to Dallas County. According to the FBI, a $100,000 reward was being offered for his capture. It's not clear how agents knew where to find Said or if someone was eligible to claim the reward.

Said had been on the run since 2008 after police said he took his daughters, 18-year-old Amina and 17-year-old Sarah, to get something to eat on New Year's Day. He put the girls in his taxicab and left their home in Lewisville for Irving where he allegedly shot them both as they sat in his cab.

The girls, who were both students at Lewisville High School, were reportedly shot multiple times.

“The FBI-led Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force has worked tirelessly to find Yaser Abdel Said. These experienced investigators never gave up on their quest to find him and pledged to never forget the young victims in this case,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. “Said was placed on the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List nearly six years ago for the heinous act he committed against his daughters. His capture and arrest bring us one step closer to justice for Amina and Sarah. We want to thank our partners at the Irving Police Department for working with us to apprehend this dangerous individual.

“On January 1, 2008, the Irving Police Department opened a murder investigation after two young girls were found shot to death. Since that night, the members of the Irving Police Department and our partners with the Dallas FBI, have tirelessly pursued justice for Amina and Sarah,’ said Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey. “Even after 12 years of frustration and dead-ends, the pursuit for their killer never ceased. Today’s arrest of their father, Yaser Said brings us closer to ensuring justice is served on their behalf.”

The day after the shooting a capital murder warrant was issued for his arrest and Said had been on the run ever since. He was born in Egypt and investigators believed he may have been seeking shelter in communities with Egyptian ties, or in New York City, Canada or Egypt where he had known connections.

Patricia Said, Yaser's wife and the mother of the two girls told NBC 5 in 2009 that at first, she was mad at God for letting her daughters be killed, but that the anger was later redirected toward her husband whose whereabouts were unknown.

As homicide investigators intensified their search for Said, a federal Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution warrant was issued On Aug. 21, 2008. Six years later, with Said still on the run, he was placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List on Dec. 4.

The search for Said was coordinated by the FBI’s Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force, which is comprised of FBI special agents and officers from the Carrollton, Dallas, Texas Department of Public Safety, Garland, Grand Prairie, and Irving police departments.