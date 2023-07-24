WATCH LIVE: Timothy Simpkins takes the stand, sentencing continues in Timberview HS shooting trial

Sentencing continues Monday at 8:30 a.m. for Timothy George Simpkins, a man found guilty of attempted capital murder on Thursday after he shot three people at Mansfield ISD's Timberview High School in October 2021.

Opening statements in the sentencing phase of the trial began just before 9 a.m. Friday with testimony following. When testimony ends, closing remarks will be made by the prosecution and defense. The jury will then be given the possible sentences so they can begin deliberations.

UPDATE: After nearly 10 hours of more testimony from witnesses, the judge has decided to break for the day in the sentencing phase of the Timothy Simpkins trial. Jury will reconvene on Monday at 8:30.



Video recorded by a student on the day of the shooting showed Simpkins being beaten up in a classroom by then-15-year-old Zac Selby. After the fight, Simpkins pulled a gun from his waistband and started shooting, critically injuring Selby, a teacher and a student.

The same jury that decided the criminal verdict, finding Simpkins guilty of attempted capital murder, will consider his punishment in the case. According to his charges, the jury can sentence Simpkins to between five years to life in prison.

Throughout the day Friday, the defense attorneys and the prosecution have called up more witnesses, trying to paint a picture of the defendant's character to the jury that could impact how much time they decide he will spend behind bars.

Prosecutors are pushing for a possible life sentence for Timothy Simpkins who was convicted in the 2021 shooting at Timberview High School that left three people injured. The defense says he deserves a second chance.

Prosecutors showed a slew of evidence to the jury including a graphic school security video of Selby bleeding on the ground in the stairwell after the school shooting and text messages that police said Simpkins sent in the days before the shooting threatening to kill people he was fighting with.

They also showed loaded magazines found in his room during the investigation. The witnesses were also questioned about the weapons found in his room and in photographs posted on social media showing him in possession of a gun.

The prosecution claims all of it revolves around Simpkins' alleged work as a drug dealer and a confrontation he had just a week before the school shooting.

"He's a drug dealer. And about a week before, he was robbed at a Race Trac. Somebody pistol-whipped him. He then gets out of his car and shoots at them eight times," said prosecutor Lloyd Whelchel.

More witnesses were also called up to testify and be cross-examined on Friday, including Simpkins' ex-girlfriend and her mother.

"I'm a mama bear, I'm very protective of my daughter. I would've never let Tim around my daughter if he was a bad person," said Shontavia Robinson

Other witnesses include Arlington police detectives, Simpkins' godfather, a family pastor who is Simpkins' mentor, and the student who recorded the fight.

"Have you seen a change in Tim since the shooting?" Wakefield asked Christopher Taylor, Simpkins' godfather. "Yes...[he is] remorseful."

Simpkins' defense attorneys continued to argue that his actions stemmed from being bullied and attacked by Zac Selby, a student he had been fighting with who was shot.

They told jurors that Simpkins deserves a second chance.

Late Friday afternoon Simpkins' mother took the stand. She spoke about her son's reaction after the shooting.

"He was just very sad, he didn't want to talk," said his mother Katrina Roberson.

When asked if he was remorseful she responded "very," and when asked if she was scared for her son she responded, "very."

"My client is not some murderer. My client is not El Chapo. My client is not the mass murderer that the state of Texas wants you to believe that he is. This is about a kid who got in over his head, that got pistol whipped and was bullied. He is a fighter and didn't know what to do," said defense attorney Sheena Winkfield.