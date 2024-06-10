North Texas man gets 35 years for setting neighbor's porch on fire over loud music complaint

A Grapevine man will spend over 30 years in prison after being found guilty of setting a neighbor's porch on fire following a complaint about his loud music.

According to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, a jury found 44-year-old David Alferez guilty of arson intended to damage a habitat in connection with an incident that occurred on Dec. 17, 2022.

Tarrant County Jail

The district attorney's office said Alferez, who was playing loud music in his trailer, was upset when his neighbor asked him to turn down his music.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Once the neighbor went away, Alferez poured flammable liquid on the man's porch and set it on fire. Prosecutors said the fire eventually burned out, and the entire ordeal was caught on camera.

"Thanks to the Grapevine Police Department, the Grapevine Fire Department, and the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office for their work on this case and for their commitment to keeping our community safe," the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office said in a released statement.