police chase

Driver in Custody After Police Chase in Dallas County

Law enforcement officers have taken one person into custody after a police chase in Dallas Monday evening.

A Texas Department of Safety helicopter was tailing the vehicle as it weaved through the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas at around 5:10 p.m. By about 5:20, the chase continued north on U.S. 75.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Preliminary information is very limited but the Dallas Sheriff's Office confirms that the Mesquite Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the driver took off.

The driver was seen weaving through streets of the Deep Ellum neighborhood, at times, going the wrong way on one-way streets.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

covid-19 tests Dec 22

Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 In North Texas

covid-19 testing 47 mins ago

Holiday and Omicron Drive Up COVID Test Demand

Officers took the driver into custody in the 2200 block of Fitzhugh Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

police chaseDallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us