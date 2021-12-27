Driver in Custody After Police Chase in Dallas County

Law enforcement officers have taken one person into custody after a police chase in Dallas Monday evening.

A Texas Department of Safety helicopter was tailing the vehicle as it weaved through the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas at around 5:10 p.m. By about 5:20, the chase continued north on U.S. 75.

Preliminary information is very limited but the Dallas Sheriff's Office confirms that the Mesquite Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the driver took off.

The driver was seen weaving through streets of the Deep Ellum neighborhood, at times, going the wrong way on one-way streets.

Officers took the driver into custody in the 2200 block of Fitzhugh Avenue just before 6 p.m.

