Watch Live: Roof Collapses as Firefighters Battle Blaze at Lake Highlands Apartment Complex

A fire broke through and destroyed the roof of a two-story apartment complex Monday afternoon in Lake Highlands, fire officials say.

The blaze started at around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 9600 block of Forest Lane, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Officials said when firefighters arrived they saw flames shooting through the roof of one of the buildings.

Part of the roof collapsed and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The is a developing story, check back for updates.