Lake Highlands

Watch Live: Roof Collapses as Firefighters Battle Blaze at Lake Highlands Apartment Complex

A fire broke through and destroyed the roof of a two-story apartment complex Monday afternoon in Lake Highlands, fire officials say.

The blaze started at around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 9600 block of Forest Lane, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials said when firefighters arrived they saw flames shooting through the roof of one of the buildings.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

covid-19 vaccine 31 mins ago

Some Churches Host COVID-19 Shot Registration, Vaccination Clinics; Others Await Vaccines

Part of the roof collapsed and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Lake HighlandsDallasdallas fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us