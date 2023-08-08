Watch Live: Crews battle fire in Southlake

Live video will appear in the player above.

Fire crews are battling a fire in Southlake that broke out Tuesday afternoon.

Southlake Fire Department was called to the 2-alarm fire located in the 1600 block of Enclave Court.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the scene which showed flames coming from a large home.

According to the Southlake Department of Public Safety, Randoll Mill is closed between West Dove and Mockingbird due to the fire response.

