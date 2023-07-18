Crews battle fire at Dallas church

Dallas Fire-Rescue is battling a 2-alarm fire at a church located at 2200 South Marsalis Avenue that started Tuesday afternoon.

Crews received a call at around 1:54 p.m. and noticed smoke coming from the vents and eaves of the building when they arrived.

The fire spread throughout the building of The Saintsville Church of God in Christ.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the church as fire crews worked to extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.