Warming centers ready for exceptional cold, chance of wintry precip

As North Texas prepares for exceptional cold and the chance of wintry precipitation, shelters across the area are opening to ensure those who are in need stay warm.

Additionally, the Salvation Army of North Texas has launched its holistic inclement weather services to help the most vulnerable neighbors stay safe and warm. Six Salvation Army warming shelters are planning to open in Dallas, Collin and Tarrant counties.

While each Salvation Army shelter follows guidelines by the city and the county, exact protocols may vary depending on location. North Texas Area Command has established a threshold for activating overnight warming shelters, which relies on a forecast of 36 degrees or below, usually for more than two consecutive days.

WHERE TO WARM UP IN DFW

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

As more warming shelters are opened, this list will be updated.

DALLAS COUNTY

The city of Dallas is setting up a warming shelter in Fair Park for people experiencing homelessness or for those who find themselves in need of a warm place to go. When Temporary Inclement Weather Shelters are activated, those who need rides to the shelters can find pick-up locations here. ADA and pet-friendly shelters are available.

A Salvation Army shelter is also being set up at the Carr P. Collins Social Service Center and Garland Corps Community Center.

TARRANT COUNTY

A Salvation Army shelter is being set up at the Arlington Corps Community Center.

COLLIN COUNTY

A Salvation Army shelter is being set up at the Plano Corps Community Center and McKinney Corps Community Center.

DENTON COUNTY

The city of Denton activates its inclement weather policy when temperatures are below 32, higher than 100, or when an emergency is declared for weather conditions such as snow, ice, hail, flooding, etc.

When extreme weather conditions exist, community partners may open shelters as warming or cooling stations and may also extend hours. To see a list of warming stations and community service partners, click here.