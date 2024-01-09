Start your freeze precautions, the coldest air of the season is coming

A cold front arriving on Friday will send temperatures well below normal. Overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s, with highs in the 40s and 50s through the weekend.

There is a slight chance for some rain as the front arrives early Friday morning, though the day will generally be dry, just cold and windy.

A stronger cold front will arrive on Sunday, dropping temperatures even more. See the latest forecast video from NBC 5's Weather Experts here.

This front will likely bring the coldest air of the winter so far to much of the nation east of the Rocky Mountains. The temperature outlook for Jan. 14-18 reflects the Arctic air mass that will be in place.

For North Texas, morning low temperatures Monday and Tuesday could be in the teens and 20s with highs in the 20s and 30s.

While there is a low potential for some wintry precipitation from Sunday night into Monday, there is considerable disagreement among the computer models. Currently, there is about a 30% chance for a wintry mix in North Texas on Sunday and Monday.

Stay tuned. We will provide more information as the weekend approaches. While winter precipitation remains uncertain, we are confident it will be much colder next week. Start thinking about taking freeze precautions now.