Your winter weather photos – Jan. 14, 2024

NBC 5 viewers shared photos from the winter weather that moved into North Texas on January 14, 2024.

9 photos
1/9
Kim Baker
Snow covered 3 year old Lottie taken by freshman at Lone Oak ISD, Colton Baker, Point, TX on his Aunt & Uncles DEW Farm!
2/9
E.J. Mathis
My Roses have been blooming all winter long so far. Now you can see the snowflakes on the petals
3/9
Brad Lasater
Steam from Lake Ray Hubbard By power plant.Ice blowing up on shore at Windserf bay Park Garland ,Tx
4/9
Brandi Stephens
1st winter storm of 2024!!
5/9
Rex Stark
Light snow falling at Lake Tawakoni in East Tx at 12:00 noon
6/9
Jeana Cunningham
We’ve been having lake effect snow at Cedar Creek Lake most of the day!
7/9
Warren Eley
Saw this license plate in a parking lot in north richland hills
8/9
Alexandra Steele
Walmart off Clifford has no regular bread!! 🫠
9/9
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

This article tagged under:

isee@nbcdfw.comwinter weather

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Winter storm slams northern US
Photos: Winter storm slams northern US
Your stunning sunrise and sunset photos 2024
Your stunning sunrise and sunset photos 2024
Click left, right to see weather maps for upcoming winter event
Click left, right to see weather maps for upcoming winter event
PHOTOS: Mourners pay respect as former U.S. Rep Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state
PHOTOS: Mourners pay respect as former U.S. Rep Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us