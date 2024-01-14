Your winter weather photos – Jan. 14, 2024 Published 52 mins ago • Updated 52 mins ago NBC 5 viewers shared photos from the winter weather that moved into North Texas on January 14, 2024. 9 photos 1/9 Kim Baker Snow covered 3 year old Lottie taken by freshman at Lone Oak ISD, Colton Baker, Point, TX on his Aunt & Uncles DEW Farm! 2/9 E.J. Mathis My Roses have been blooming all winter long so far. Now you can see the snowflakes on the petals 3/9 Brad Lasater Steam from Lake Ray Hubbard By power plant.Ice blowing up on shore at Windserf bay Park Garland ,Tx 4/9 Brandi Stephens 1st winter storm of 2024!! 5/9 Rex Stark Light snow falling at Lake Tawakoni in East Tx at 12:00 noon 6/9 Jeana Cunningham We’ve been having lake effect snow at Cedar Creek Lake most of the day! 7/9 Warren Eley Saw this license plate in a parking lot in north richland hills 8/9 Alexandra Steele Walmart off Clifford has no regular bread!! 🫠 9/9 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.comwinter weather More Photo Galleries Photos: Winter storm slams northern US Your stunning sunrise and sunset photos 2024 Click left, right to see weather maps for upcoming winter event PHOTOS: Mourners pay respect as former U.S. Rep Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state