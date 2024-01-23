Wanted: Garland Police identify juvenile sought in double-murder investigation

Garland Police are looking for a 16-year-old they say is involved in the shooting deaths of two teenagers.

On Sunday, Jan. 14, 17-year-old Ruben Santibanez-Arzola and 18-year-old Alen Jesus Chavez were fatally shot along the 2300 block of West Buckingham Road. Last week, detectives were said to be zeroing in on a video they believed could help them identify a suspect.

On Tuesday, Garland Police said detectives issued a directive to apprehend warrant for a juvenile they believe is connected to the crime, 16-year-old Amancio Anton Noriz, of Dallas. Noriz is described as a Hispanic male with dark hair and brown eyes. Police said Noriz stands about 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

"The Garland Police Department is appealing to the public to report any information they have on his whereabouts immediately by calling 911," police said in a statement.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Typically the names of juveniles alleged to be involved in crimes or convicted of crimes are withheld, however because of the severity of the offense and because the suspect is at large, the court granted special permission for the juvenile to be publicly identified.

Police have not said what led them to identify Noriz in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to notify police by calling 911 or by submitting an anonymous tip to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or at garlandcrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information shard with Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest.