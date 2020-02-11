Walmart Supercenter Robbed in Fort Worth

A Walmart Supercenter in Fort Worth was robbed on Tuesday, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, a man was shoplifting at a Walmart located at 3851 Airport Freeway when he was confronted by a loss prevention employee.

Police said the suspect pulled out a firearm and ran out of the store.

Several customers at the Walmart informed other customers about the robbery, causing people to run out of the store, police said.

Fort Worth Police said that robbery detectives have been notified, and the suspect has not been found.