Walmart Launches Pop-Up Drive-In Movie Theaters, Sells Out Within 24 Hours

Tickets for the drive-in movies went on sale on Wednesday, and by Thursday morning, the tickets were completely sold out across the country

By Hannah Jones

Walmart Drive-in Cinema
Walmart

While many movie theaters are closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart is making it possible for viewers to still see movies on the big screen.

Walmart has launched pop-up drive-in movie theaters in 160 store parking lots across the country, 14 of which are in North Texas.

Walmart's drive-in theaters were created in partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival.

The movies are free, but they will require a ticket due to parking limitations.

Tickets for the drive-in movies went on sale on Wednesday. By Thursday morning, the tickets were completely sold out across the country.

That means that tickets for all 14 North Texas theaters — located in Prosper, Plano, The Colony, Frisco, Roanoke, Bedford, Grand Prairie, McKinney, Irving, Rockwall, Denton, Wylie, and Murphy — are entirely sold out.

Walmart will begin showing movies in North Texas on Aug. 14 and will continue through Oct. 21.

To learn more about Walmart's pop-up drive-in movie theaters, visit www.thewalmartdrivein.com.

