Wall That Heals Plans Stop in North Texas Tuesday

People in North Texas will line the streets with American flags to welcome The Wall That Heals, a traveling memorial for those who served in Vietnam and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The exhibit will go through Garland on Tuesday at around 1 p.m. and make its way to Audubon Park.

There will be a special Welcome Home Ceremony at 5 p.m. on Thursday. It will give people the chance to welcome The Wall That Heals to Garland and North Texas.

The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center, will be in Garland through Sunday March 1. The exhibit will be open 24 hours and it's free to the public.

The Wall That Heals honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. armed forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,276 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

Community support is needed to bring The Wall That Heals to Garland. More than 100 volunteers will be needed to set up and take down the replica Wall, staff the exhibit and guide visitors 24 hours a day. Financial and in-kind donations are also needed to help support this community event.

The City of Garland and Visit Garland are leading the effort that will bring the exhibit to the metroplex.