Volunteers Help Feed Thousands of First Responders

At the parking lot at Music City Mall in Lewisville, hot meals were loaded into waiting cars, to feed firefighters and police officers.

“Nothing is open today, so it’s going to be fantastic eating a hot meal today,” said Officer David O’Brien with the Lewisville Police Department.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Debby Norris dropped off Christmas meals at the Lewisville Police Department, where she also volunteers.

“We want to give back to the people who are giving to us and making us safe and serving our community,” said Feed a Hero volunteer Debby Norris.

Norris’ father was a police officer and a military police officer.

She understands the sacrifices these first responders make, especially during Christmas.

“My dad had been deployed overseas twice that I remember when I was growing up, so we did have a couple of Christmases without my father,” said Norris.

The officers are grateful for the acts of kindness.

“It’s hard enough being away from your family on a holiday, but it makes it that much better and that much easier,” said Officer Christopher Holden with the Lewisville Police Department.

Norris says what she gets from feeding these heroes is even greater.

“That is the most important thing that makes my heart just fill with joy and makes it sing,” said Norris.

‘Feed a Hero’ volunteers served meals to over 5,000 first responders in nine counties across North Texas.