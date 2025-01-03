The Dallas mansion that set off the internet and neighbors over its extravagant holiday light display is coming at a cost to taxpayers, according to a city leader.

The brilliant viral sensation on Deloache Avenue brought plenty of joy and agony this holiday season.

The lights and crowds are now gone, but NBC 5 has learned Dallas taxpayers are on the hook for part of the internet phenomenon.

Dallas City Council District 13 representative Gay Donnell Willis said she was unaware of the illuminated home but began receiving calls from constituents, especially as word spread and crowds grew.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“I was getting reports of pedestrians running across lanes of traffic on Preston Road, which is a state highway,” she said. “I was getting reports of property damage to front yards with tire tracks and littering.”

Willis said throngs of visitors swarmed Preston Hollow as the light display exploded on social media, leading frustrated neighbors to call the police. Willis said she eventually asked police to intervene amid safety concerns.

The lights are so bright they almost shine like diamonds. The display is dazzling the internet worldwide and attracting massive crowds and as NBC 5’s Meredith Yeomans found out, some neighbors are not thrilled.

“I asked DPD for a breakdown of the expense of officer time, vehicle time, etcetera, and it's costing the taxpayers over $25,000,” said Willis. “As much as people love holiday lights and love to have the spirit of the season, I think when you put this kind of price tag on it, it's going to give people pause.”

Willis shared data she said she obtained from Dallas police showing resources deployed to the mansion and surrounding streets. The total expense for on-duty DPD resources: $25,375.04. It included $17,546.35 for personnel, $7,206.19 for city vehicles and $622.50 for its helicopter.

This figure does not include off-duty officers paid for by neighborhood groups or the homeowner.

Dallas police did not share data and instead invited NBC 5 to file an open records request.

Willis said her concerns go beyond the price tag associated with the popular attraction.

“The fact that across eight nights, 71 officers were managing a traffic situation around Christmas lights versus being able to respond to 911 calls,” she said. “I think that would be something very concerning to Dallasites that they would want to know about.”

Call it a snowball effect. Calls for public service [police] come at a price to the public.

In a text message exchange with the homeowner in question, he told NBC 5 that it appeared they were looking for someone to hold accountable and ‘blame.’

"I’m willing to accept it," said the homeowner. "The happiness I witnessed in the faces of the thousands who passed by my home is a gift that I cherish deeply."

The homeowner points to popular social media pages for increased visibility, including rapper Snoop Dogg.

According to Willis, the city previously directed the homeowners to comply with light and noise codes, which they did.

Still, Willis will direct city staff and leaders to seek potential changes within the law to city code or policy to avoid a repeat anywhere in the city.

“Look at this as a lesson of how we might strengthen this and strike a balance between the joy and spirit of the season of holiday lights and not letting it tick over into being a major neighborhood disruption,” she said.

With peace and quiet reclaimed on Deloache Avenue, in case anyone is curious about the electric bill associated with such a spectacular display: The homeowner told NBC 5 on Friday that they have 'free nights and weekends.'