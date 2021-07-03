Victim Identified, Suspect Arrested in Deadly April Shooting: Dallas Police

A 31-year-old man faces a murder charge in connection to an April shooting in Dallas' Cedar Crest neighborhood, police say.

Kamond Keon Adams, 31, was charged with murder Thursday in the deadly shooting of Narquila Deasha Taylor, 23, Dallas police said.

Dallas Police Department

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. April 18 near the intersection of Holmes Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Dallas, police said.

Police said Taylor was shot by a person driving a dark-colored SUV. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

Adams' bond was to be set my a magistrate judge.