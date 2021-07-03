Dallas

Victim Identified, Suspect Arrested in Deadly April Shooting: Dallas Police

The shooting happened April 18 in Dallas' Cedar Crest neighborhood

NBC 5

A 31-year-old man faces a murder charge in connection to an April shooting in Dallas' Cedar Crest neighborhood, police say.

Kamond Keon Adams, 31, was charged with murder Thursday in the deadly shooting of Narquila Deasha Taylor, 23, Dallas police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Kamond Keon Adams, 31.
Dallas Police Department
Kamond Keon Adams, 31.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. April 18 near the intersection of Holmes Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Dallas, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 26 mins ago

Lakewood Fourth of July Parade Returns to Celebrate, Support Veterans

carrolton 58 mins ago

Farmers Branch Man Faces Murder Charge in Connection to Deadly Shooting: Police

Police said Taylor was shot by a person driving a dark-colored SUV. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

Adams' bond was to be set my a magistrate judge.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Departmentcedar crest
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us