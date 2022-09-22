‘Very Attentive': Family Remembers Truck Driver Killed in Fiery Crash on Central Expressway

The family of the driver who died Wednesday when his 18-wheeler crashed along Central Expressway is asking the public for help in learning how the accident happened.

Gustavo Gomez, 71, was heading north on Central in Allen when his truck hit a car and then careened onto Stacey Road below.

His wife describes him as a “fantastic” driver who always focused on safety.

"He was very attentive to driving, very meticulous about his pre-trips with the truck,” Helen Torres said.

His family is asking anyone who saw what happened right before the crash to come forward, especially anyone who might have dash camera video.

Gomez worked for the same company for 20 years and had a safe record, they said.

"He was a very happy man,” Torres said. “He was very witty, a comedian, made a joke about anything and everything. Always had something to joke about."

Gomez's daughter thanks the bystanders who rushed to help, knowing nobody could have saved him from the fiery crash.

"Ultimately it seems like there was nothing that could have been done,” Lorena Colunga said. “But the fact people realized there was a person in that vehicle. So thank you for trying. It's definitely appreciated."