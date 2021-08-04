Venomous Cobra Reported Missing in Grand Prairie

A venomous West African Banded Cobra snake may be on the loose in Grand Prairie.

Grand Prairie Animal Services said they were notified a snake was missing from a home on the 1800 block of Cherry Street, near Interstate 30 and Belt Line Road, at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The owner reported his cobra was missing from its enclosure and that he wasn't sure where it went.

"Animal Services, the owner, and a venomous snake apprehension professional actively searched for the snake inside and outside of the residence through the night with no success," Grand Prairie Animal Services said.

The snake's owner told NBC 5's Maria Guerrero on Wednesday afternoon that he's sorry for causing panic and that his snake could have been caught between the walls of his house and died. He added that the snake could have also gone down to the creek that runs along I-30 and died.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Just in case the snake is not stuck in the wall, residents who live in the area are asked to report any snake believed to be the missing cobra by calling 911. Residents are further cautioned against approaching the snake or attempting to charm or catch it on their own.

Animal Services notified area hospitals of the missing snake and prepared them to treat a snake bite in the event someone happens upon the cobra and is bitten.

The Grand Prairie Police Department has partnered with the Grand Prairie Fire Department who has alerted area hospitals of the missing snake and initiated a protocol with Parkland hospital to treat this type of snakebite in event of a human encounter.

Grand Prairie police are investigating if the owner had a permit with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the nonindigenous venomous snake.