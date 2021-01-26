Van Duyne Selected to Serve on House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (TX-24) has been selected to serve as a member of the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Van Duyne, who formerly served as mayor of Irving, oversaw economic growth and development in the city during her tenure.

This growth and development included an added 40,000 jobs and an estimated $3 billion in growth and new developments.

"It's an honor to have been chosen to serve on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee," Van Duyne said. "As a former mayor engaged in numerous transportation projects and committees, I understand prioritizing infrastructure development and revamping our nation's transportation systems are critical to spurring economic growth and uplifting working families. I look forward to leaning on my experience and my strong relationships across the region to champion the priorities of my district, which is home to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and miles of highways and rail lines."

Van Duyne also served as a Board Member for the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, during which time the board focused on ensuring safe and efficient travel for millions of Americans flying through DFW each year.

"North Texas is one of the fastest growing areas in the country, which is why it's imperative that we work to expand our region's transportation and water needs with an eye towards the future," Van Duyne said. "Thank you to Ranking Member Sam Graves and my colleagues on the House Republican Steering Committee for trusting me to serve in such a critical role - it's an opportunity I don't take lightly."

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has jurisdiction over all modes of transportation, including aviation, maritime and waterborne transportation, highways, bridges, mass transit, and railroads.

The Committee also has jurisdiction over other aspects of national infrastructure, such as clean water and wastewater management, the transport of resources by pipeline, flood damage reduction, the management of federally owned real estate and public buildings, the development of economically depressed rural and urban areas, disaster preparedness and response, and hazardous materials transportation.

"I am very pleased to welcome Congresswoman Van Duyne to the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee," Ranking Member Sam Graves (R-MO) said. "As a former mayor and top official at HUD, Beth brings to the table a unique skillset and a depth of knowledge on these issues. Her voice will be essential as our Committee works together to develop commonsense, practicable proposals to improve the infrastructure for communities of all sizes."

The Committee's broad oversight portfolio includes many federal agencies, including the Department of Transportation, the U.S. Coast Guard, Amtrak, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the General Services Administration, the Army Corps of Engineers, and more.