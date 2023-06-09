Uvalde School Shooting

Uvalde parents join loved ones of mass shooting survivors in Washington to demand assault weapons ban

This week’s 'Survivor’s sit-in' comes after numerous meetings and phone calls with lawmakers have failed to move the needle, Uvalde father says

By Allie Spillyards

Under the shadow of the nation’s Capitol building, Texans closed out their fourth day fighting for change, joining families from around the nation to call on Congress to put a federal assault weapons ban on the Senate floor.

“We're here and we're here to make noise,” said Brett Cross.

For Cross and his wife Nikki, it’s just the latest attempt in a year’s worth of efforts to tighten gun laws after their 10-year-old son Uziyah Garcia was among 19 fourth graders and two teachers killed in a Uvalde elementary school.

Cross said this week’s "Survivor’s sit-in" comes after numerous meetings and phone calls with lawmakers have failed to move the needle.

“I shouldn’t be here. None of these people should be here, you know? But this is our life now, because part of our heart, a part of our soul, was ripped from us when we lost our kids. So we have to do this,” he said.

After Texas lawmakers failed to vote on a bill to raise the minimum age required to buy assault rifles before the legislative session ended late last month, Cross refused to accept defeat.

For now, he said he’ll focus on an effort to get more people registered to vote and a federal fight.

That includes standing alongside survivors and those who’ve lost loved ones in mass shootings in Parkland, Newtown, Highland Park and beyond to demand action before another community joins their ranks.

“There has to be a change. You know, the old way isn't working, so it's on us and that's what we have to do. Because no matter what we say or do, it's not going to bring Uziyah back. But it can protect another child, and that is what matters,” said Cross.

The sit-in is scheduled to run through the weekend.

