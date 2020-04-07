Arlington

UTA Professor to Perform Piano Recital Remotely

By Dominga Gutierrez

sign at UTA
NBC 5 News

University of Texas at Arlignton (file photo)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Univeristy of Texas at Arlington Professor Dan Cavanagh will perfrom a jazz piano recital from his living room that can be seen on YouTube.

UTA Music Department Chair Dan Cavanagh will perform a jazz recital that was originally scheduled to take place on campus remotely. Cavanagh will play the recital on a freshly tuned baby grand piano.

The money raised from the recital will benefit students affected by the coronavirus pandemic and as part of a fundraiser for UTA music scholarships.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 14 mins ago

Fort Worth Leaders Expect 30% Drop in Sales Tax Revenue This Year Due to COVID-19

coronavirus 59 mins ago

Dallas County Leaders Vote To Limit Jenkins’ Power, Discuss Temporary Hospital

The recital is to start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7. The YouTube livestream can be found here.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtoncoronavirusUTA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us