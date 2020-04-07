UTA Professor to Perform Piano Recital Remotely

Univeristy of Texas at Arlington Professor Dan Cavanagh will perfrom a jazz piano recital from his living room that can be seen on YouTube.

UTA Music Department Chair Dan Cavanagh will perform a jazz recital that was originally scheduled to take place on campus remotely. Cavanagh will play the recital on a freshly tuned baby grand piano.

The money raised from the recital will benefit students affected by the coronavirus pandemic and as part of a fundraiser for UTA music scholarships.

The recital is to start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7. The YouTube livestream can be found here.