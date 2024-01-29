The University of Texas at Arlington Police says they are investigating multiple bomb threats on its campus.

The campus police posted an alert on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday afternoon, urging students to evacuate the campus and stay away from the area.

Urgent MavAlert! UTA Police investigating multiple bomb threats on campus. Evacuate Meadow Run, Arlington Hall, West Hall, Arbor Oaks. — UT Arlington Police (@UTAPolice) January 30, 2024

Urgent MavAlert! UTA Police investigating multiple bomb threats on campus. Displaced students can go to the MAC. Rest of campus can continue normal operations. — UT Arlington Police (@UTAPolice) January 30, 2024

No further information was made immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back/refresh for more information.