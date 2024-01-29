University of Texas at Arlington

UTA police investigating multiple bomb threats

By NBCDFW Staff

UTA-police-sign-091213
NBC 5 News

The University of Texas at Arlington Police says they are investigating multiple bomb threats on its campus.

The campus police posted an alert on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday afternoon, urging students to evacuate the campus and stay away from the area.

No further information was made immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back/refresh for more information.

