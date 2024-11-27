Thanksgiving

UTA brings Thanksgiving to international students

Many international students experienced Thanksgiving for the first time on Tuesday

By Meredith Yeomans

Thanksgiving is a tradition for most families in the U.S. but on Tuesday, some in north Texas experienced the holiday feast for the very first time.

The University of Texas at Arlington has about 6,000 international students from more than 100 countries.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

“International students are thousands of miles from home. Everyone on campus leaves to go be with families and they don't have anything to do,” said Jay Horn, Executive Director of UTA’s Office of International Education.

Horn says the idea to have a Thanksgiving feast focused on international and study-abroad students began in his office in 2017.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Back then, the event served about 40 students. Eight years later, meals were prepared for about 700 people for the event that is now campus-wide.

“I'm actually retiring this year and I'm hoping to leave this as a legacy because it's a wonderful event,” said Horn.

Anviti Singh arrived in the U.S. from India four months ago. She’s getting her master's degree in computer science.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 3 hours ago

Presbyterian Night Shelter's UpSpire program starts carpentry apprenticeship

Prosper 4 hours ago

Man arrested after police say woman attacked, killed in her Celina home

Until Tuesday, she says she'd only seen Thanksgiving feasts in movies and cartoons.

“It’s so huge, it’s so grand. I’ve always wanted to try it and I know I have a sweet tooth and I already knew that there's going to be so much sweet food and I was not disappointed,” said Singh.

Chefs prepared 120 pounds of turkey, 80 pounds of ham, seven sides, 42 pies and 42 cakes for the event that brings customs and cultures to the table.

This article tagged under:

Thanksgiving
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us