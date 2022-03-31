UT Southwestern, Children's Health Employees and Students Protest Change in Care for Trans Youth

About 200 faculty, students and community activists gathered at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to protest the decision to close the state’s only transgender youth health care program to new patients.

Marking International Transgender Day of Visibility, the protesters carried transgender pride flags and faced cars passing by the medical center on Harry Hines Boulevard, eliciting honks and waves of support from drivers.

At the start of the event, a protest organizer read a statement on behalf of UT Southwestern and Children’s Health community members and their allies. “We are deeply concerned by UTSW’s recent public statements that perpetuate dangerous misinformation as well as the institution’s failure to uphold nondiscrimination policies,” the statement said.

