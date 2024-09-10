UT Dallas holds hearings for students following May arrests during pro-Palestine rally

On Tuesday afternoon, University of Texas at Dallas administrators met privately with nine of its students and their attorneys.

On May 1, crowds set up an encampment at the UTD’s Chess Plaza to protest the institution's ties to Israel’s war in Gaza. The protest resulted in 21 people being arrested. Of the group arrested at UTD, only nine had direct ties to the university.

The protests formed part of a nationwide movement started at Columbia University in New York on April 17. Students across the U.S. called for their universities to divest from companies benefitting from the war.

UTD said they called on state and local law enforcement to remove the encampment. Students and community leaders have called the charges unjust and an abuse of power as the students are accused of trespassing the institution they’re enrolled in.

“The students should not be facing any disciplinary charges, so we demand that the students be let back on campus without restrictions and that graduated students don’t have their diplomas withheld,” Hanan Al-lid said. Al-lid is a sophomore at UTD.

While the affected students met behind closed doors Tuesday, their peers and supporters of the pro-Palestine movement met once again at Chess Plaza.

“We’re still out here regardless, you know, after months, and we'll be out here as long as it takes,” Al-lid said. “We demand that our university drops the allegations against these students.”

According to organizers, a total of sixteen campus-based and community organizations— called for Tuesday’s protests.

“It is empowering because the students have a popular movement, and they keep gaining more influence and keep working hard,” Tom Grau said. Grau is a student at UTD.

“We still face some repression by administration because of the nature of UTD's complacency,” Grau said. “I want to see the students let back on campus.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, no decision had been made by the university if they will uphold the deferred suspension or denial of degrees for recent graduates.

In an email to NBC 5, a spokesperson issued a statement that read, “We cannot comment on student disciplinary actions due to student privacy laws. Student disciplinary proceedings are closed.”