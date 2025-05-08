Mesquite ISD student wins national contest hosted by NBCU Academy

A junior at Poteet High School is making waves on the national stage and making Mesquite ISD proud.

Cylie Jackson, who is also part of Mesquite ISD’s KEOM 88.5 FM radio program, has been named a national winner in “The Edit” — a prestigious digital storytelling competition hosted by NBCU Academy in partnership with Adobe.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC 5.

The nationwide contest challenged middle and high school students to produce a 90-second video news story focused on topics related to physical, mental, or financial well-being. Thousands of students across the U.S. submitted entries, but it was Cylie’s self-produced piece on her high school marching band that stood out.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I love being creative, so I loved getting a chance to write all of my intros and my outros,” Cylie said. “I just thought it was really fun.”

Cylie shot, wrote, and edited the video entirely on her own — a project that perfectly aligned with the real-world skills being taught in her advanced broadcasting class at KEOM.

Keturah Hill, Cylie’s teacher at KEOM, said the contest provided a powerful teaching moment.

“It’s teaching our kids the skills of conversation, the skills of communication — and also the technical skill of how to edit, how to produce and tell a story,” Hill said. “Many of them aren’t even aware they’re telling stories on their social media platforms. So now with The Edit, it was a great way for me to say, ‘Hey, you’re already doing this — now let’s take it to another level.’”

As a winner, Cylie received GoPro equipment, Fandango gift cards, and branded merchandise for the KEOM program.

Hill also praised Cylie’s perseverance and passion.

“Knowing the challenges and the struggles she has personally gone through — and watching her overcome, push that aside, and just lock in — it’s incredible," she said.

Cylie tells NBC 5 she already has big plans for her future.

“I have always wanted to be a foreign correspondent, and that’s what I’m going to do,” she said. “I’m so excited. I want to be a reporter. I just want to be somewhere in the journalism industry. And being in The Edit, I feel like, is my first step into that.”

KEOM 88.5 FM is a unique, student-operated radio station under Mesquite ISD, giving students hands-on experience in radio broadcasting and community reporting. With the Dallas–Fort Worth area now ranked as the fourth-largest media market in the U.S., students like Cylie are gaining exposure in a competitive field.

“We value our students,” Hill added. “Our goal is always to push for excellence — and to give our kids real-world experience.”

NBCU Academy, the contest organizer, is part of NBCUniversal News Group’s award-winning education initiative aimed at advancing careers in journalism, media, and technology. The program offers resources and mentorship to inspire and support the next generation of media professionals.