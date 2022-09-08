Update on Dallas Water Commons Project Expected Thursday

There will be an update on Thursday regarding the Dallas Water Commons project.

It is a joint venture between the Dallas Wetlands Foundation and the City of Dallas that promises to transform part of the city near the downtown area and the Great Trinity Forest.

The project, which is partially funded by a 2017 bond package, is an ambitious undertaking that will transform 17 acres of urban wetlands.

The area is being touted as an urban oasis with flood management systems, water filtration systems, living classrooms and a public park.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Construction is set to begin in 2023 and it should take between 18 and 24 months to complete.