Turkey & Tailgating: Cowboys Fans Thanksgiving Tradition

By Meredith Yeomans

No place combines football and family the way it's done in North Texas. Some take the Thanksgiving tradition to a new level.

Forget the table. For Thanksgiving, the Barraza family gathers around a tent in the RV lot at AT&T Stadium.

"It has become a tradition for us to come here," said Lucy Barraza.

They're among dozens of families who take road trips for Thanksgiving, pack poultry and pigskin for feasts far from home.

"What matters is that we're together as a family no matter where we do it," Barraza said.

The Barrazas came from El Paso.

Across the parking lot, the Blum's and their dogs drove from Florida.

Next to them, the Strickland's came from Plano to host a pot luck for dozens of people.

"We were at the old stadium. We used to tailgate out of the trunk of our car. Then we introduced RVs, this is our second RV," said Shelley Strickland.

From a turkey with all the trimmings to trimming a tree, the Barraza's go the whole nine yards.

"I know it's crazy. We're the only ones with a Christmas tree here," Barraza said.

