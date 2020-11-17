UNT and Frisco ISD Team Up to Offer High School Students Project-Based, Dual Credit Program

The University of North Texas and Frisco ISD are teaming up to offer students a head start on a college degree.

The program, called North Texas NOW!, is the first collaboration between the University of North Texas and Frisco ISD as UNT prepares to open a new Frisco campus in 2023.

Frisco ISD students who meet the requirements can apply as sophomores for half-day dual credit classes at a discounted tuition rate starting their junior year.

The students will earn credit that applies to both their high school degree and bachelor's degree and is transferable to most Texas colleges and universities, the University of North Texas said.

"Our collaboration with Frisco ISD offers juniors who are academically ready for university-level classes the opportunity to accelerate their higher education experience without missing out on high school experiences," Jennifer Cowley, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said.

According to the University of North Texas, nearly 60 high school juniors enrolled in four core classes that emphasize collaboration and hands-on learning in August.

Courses are offered on site at the existing UNT at Frisco - Hall Park campus, but students had the option of taking classes in a partially or fully remote format this fall due to COVID-19.

The University of North Texas said the four-semester program is project-based, allowing the high school students to apply what they're learning to solve real world problems.

The design of the program is intended to help the students to discover unique solutions and develop skills valued by today's employer, the University of North Texas said.

"Frisco ISD is thrilled to partner with a Tier One research institution to give students the opportunity to complete core credits through project-based learning," Mike Waldrip, Superintendent of Schools for Frisco ISD, said. "This partnership puts students on a fast track to complete a bachelor's or even master's degree while also helping them develop critical future-ready skills such as collaboration, communication and creativity. We are excited about this partnership and what the future will bring for Frisco ISD students as UNT expands its presence in Frisco."