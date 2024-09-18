United Way opens doors for students at STEM Fest in Dallas

Hundreds of young minds came together for a day of inspiration and imagination in Dallas.

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science hosted STEM Fest 2024 on Tuesday, an effort by the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas to educate the next generation of innovators.

Around 500 fifth-grade students from Lancaster ISD were treated to experience the wonders of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics through hands-on activities, demonstrations, and learning opportunities at the Perot Museum.

"We love partnering with the Perot Museum. They are the perfect place for kids of all ages to get those creative juices flowing. There are places here where you can get your hands on energy, learn about everything from coding in the future, to way in the past with dinosaurs, and everything in between,” said Susan Hoff, Chief Strategy & Impact Officer for United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. “We are so excited to have them as a partner, in this effort, to make a difference for every child across North Texas."

STEM Fest 2024 provided students with interactive experiences, including robotics challenges, AI facial recognition demonstrations, musical coding sessions, and the T.rex: Ultimate Predator exhibit.

The event helps provide exposure to science education for students who otherwise would not have access.

“They are going to gear up their brains, to discover, to learn, and think about what they want to do next. It’s a fabulous foundation for all the learning that’s going to take them forward in the next years of school, but well into life,” said Hoff. “This is the place where they may discover what they want to do and what they want to be when they grow up.

This year, the annual STEM Fest event will expand to include a second day of dynamic instruction and interaction with approximately 400 sixth-grade students from Lancaster ISD participating at the Frontiers of Flight Museum on Thursday, September 26.