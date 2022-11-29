United Way Dallas Gets Historic $15 Million Gift From Perot Foundation

The Perot Foundation will make history Tuesday with a $15 million gift to United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.

It is the largest single gift in the organization's 98-year history.

"It's significant also because this generous commitment uniquely positions United Way to drive measurable transformative change in the areas of education, income and health across North Texas," said Jennifer Sampson, McDermott Templeton President & CEO, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.

Strengthening education, income and health are pillars in the United Way's Aspire 2030 initiative that launched in 2020.

"In short, it (the donation) will help us achieve our Aspire 2030 community goals in the areas of education, income, and health which means more students will graduate high school on a path to success in college or career, more families will achieve financial stability and more North Texans will have the access and resources to live longer healthier lives," Sampson said.

Specifically, United Way Dallas wants to increase the number of third graders reading on grade level by 50% by 2030; increase by 20% the number of young adults who are getting and keeping jobs that pay a living wage, and give 96% of the population access to health care coverage and health care insurance.

The nonprofit will use the $15 million gift to partner with 144 organizations to achieve that change.

The donation comes on the 10th anniversary of Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement.

Generosity, though, is more than money; it's about the heart.

"It could be something as simple as calling your parents or your grandparents and telling them that you love them. It is a holiday season force for good, Giving Tuesday. And it's a compelling reminder that there's so much more that unites us than divides us. It's about the generosity of any kind, fostering human connections, strengthening communities, and spreading hope," Sampson said.