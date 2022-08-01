Unique Summer Program Assists Hundreds of Students with Disabilities

It's about giving a hand up to students who deserve it.

Goodwill North Central Texas is doing something good in North Texas, providing a unique summer program for young people, ages 16 to 22, with disabilities. It's all in an effort to get ready for the workforce and get paid work experience as well.

In partnership with Texas Workforce Solutions Vocational Rehabilitation Services, and in collaboration with Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County, Summer Earn & Learn helps students transition from a classroom environment to the real-world work setting.

This summer, more than 30 different worksites hosted students throughout Tarrant County including Walgreens, the cities of Keller, Fort Worth, Watauga, and Arlington; Ripley’s Believe it or Not, Movie Tavern, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, UTA Dining, Mr. Jim’s Pizza and Baylor Scott and White to name a few. Through Summer Earn & Learn, Goodwill North Central Texas has served more than 600 students since 2017 and has enrolled 93 students for the 2022 program.